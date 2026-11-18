The Brief A suspect has been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man in August. The suspect was previously arrested for other charges in connection to the shooting. A witness told FOX 26 that the shooting happened during a celebration of life, and the victims were a mother and her adult son.



A man is now charged with murder for a shooting that happened early August in northeast Houston.

A witness who was at the scene told FOX 26 that the shooting happened after a funeral and the victims were a mother and her adult son.

Houston crime: Arrest for deadly shooting at repast

What we know:

Houston Police announced on Wednesday that 28-year-old Clayvon Gordwin has been charged with murder for the death of 24-year-old Avante Price.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

In connection to the murder charge, records confirm that Gordwin was also charged in August with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on those charges days after the shooting, according to police.

Gordwin's bond has not been set at this time. Records show that prosecutors have requested a hearing to deny bond for at least two of his charges.

The backstory:

On August 8, police confirmed that a shooting call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Mesa Drive near East Houston Road.

Officials at the scene confirmed a male victim had been killed, and a female victim was taken to a hospital for surgery.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

A witness told FOX 26's Mekenna Earnhart that loved ones were initially at the scene for a celebration of life following a funeral.

During the event, an argument broke out between two people, and one of the people's mother stepped in to break it up. Allegedly, the other person pulled out a gun and shot the mother and son.

What we don't know:

Other details about the shooting are not available at this time.