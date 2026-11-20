The Brief Bryan Rasco, a physical education teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School in Conroe ISD, has been arrested on three felony charges of possession of child pornography. Investigators say they do not currently believe any offenses occurred on school property. Authorities are asking anyone with information or who believes their child may have been a victim to contact investigators.



A Conroe ISD elementary school teacher has been arrested on three felony charges of possession of child pornography, authorities say.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office identified the teacher as Bryan Rasco, who works as a physical education teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School.

Conroe ISD teacher arrested

What we know:

Officials say Lieutenant J. Serratt, with the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, led the investigation that resulted in Rasco's arrest.

Rasco was taken into custody Friday morning by Precinct 1 deputies and other members of the ICAC Task Force with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities say Rasco faces three felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Investigators do not currently believe any offenses occurred on school property.

Conroe ISD says Rasco has been placed on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active. Officials say investigators are continuing to examine available evidence to determine if any additional offenses may have occurred and to identify any potential victims.

It's unclear what prompted the investigation that led to his arrest.

Montgomery County child exploitation investigation

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Philip Cash thanked Lt. Serratt and members of the ICAC Task Force, including personnel from the Precinct 2, 3, 4 and 5 constable's offices, for their work on the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our children will always remain a top priority. Investigations involving the potential exploitation of children are particularly difficult, and we recognize the concern this news may cause families in our community," Cash said. "Our investigators remain committed to ensuring that every potential victim is heard, protected, and treated with the compassion and dignity they deserve."

Ongoing investigation

What you can do:

Investigators are asking parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim or has information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office ICAC Task Force at 936-538-7800.

"We understand that coming forward can be difficult, particularly for children and their families. Every report will be taken seriously, and investigators are committed to handling sensitive information with care and professionalism," the constable's office says.

Conroe ISD responds

Conroe ISD released this statement on Friday morning:

"Conroe ISD is placing Bryan Rasco, a physical education teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School, on administrative leave following his arrest this morning. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Rasco was taken into custody on three felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Conroe ISD takes these allegations very seriously. We understand how concerning this news is for our families and staff. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we will work closely with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The Constable’s Office reports that, based on the information currently available, investigators do not believe any offenses occurred on school property. The investigation remains ongoing.

Law enforcement asks anyone who believes their child may have been a victim or who has information that could assist investigators to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 936-538-7800."