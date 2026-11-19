The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with a December 2025 fentanyl-related murder that occurred in Harris County, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Joshua McGilbray, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder under Texas' fentanyl-related murder law that took effect in 2023. McGilbray was taken into custody by members of the Harris County Violent Criminals Apprehension Team and booked into the Harris County Jail.



An arrest has been made in connection with a December 2025 fentanyl-related murder that occurred in Harris County, officials said.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Joshua McGilbray, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder under Texas' fentanyl-related murder law that took effect in 2023.

Joshua McGilbray

McGilbray was taken into custody by members of the Harris County Violent Criminals Apprehension Team and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl continues to claim lives and devastate families. These are complex investigations that require thorough investigative work, persistence, and coordination," Gonzalez said in a post on X.