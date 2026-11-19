Harris County crime: Arrest made in connection to 2025 fentanyl-related murder of 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection with a December 2025 fentanyl-related murder that occurred in Harris County, officials said.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Joshua McGilbray, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder under Texas' fentanyl-related murder law that took effect in 2023.
Joshua McGilbray
McGilbray was taken into custody by members of the Harris County Violent Criminals Apprehension Team and booked into the Harris County Jail.
What they're saying:
"Fentanyl continues to claim lives and devastate families. These are complex investigations that require thorough investigative work, persistence, and coordination," Gonzalez said in a post on X.
The Source: Information for this story comes from a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.