The Brief Former Tomball ISD Tax Assessor-Collector Kristi Williams pleaded guilty Thursday morning to wire fraud. An FBI Houston investigation revealed she stole nearly $1 million in cash payments from the school district. Sentencing details and restitution plans have not yet been announced.



A former Tomball Independent School District official has pleaded guilty in a federal case after being accused of taking nearly $1 million from the district.

Former Tomball ISD official pleads guilty

What we know:

Kristi Williams, the former Tomball ISD Tax Assessor-Collector, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Thursday morning, according to FBI Houston.

According to FBI investigators, it was revealed that Williams stole nearly $1 million in cash payments from the school district.

In July, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported Williams was the manager of Property Tax Administration at Tomball ISD from January 2018 until November 2023.

Officials claim when a taxpayer paid in cash, a tax employee would put it in an envelope and record the payment in software as a part of a batch. When the batch reached a certain amount, between $15,000 and $20,000, it was closed.

Williams was expected to deposit the money into Tomball ISD's bank accounts, according to reports. However, officials said Williams would use the software to reverse the payments in the systems and keep the money, about $996,174, to use for herself.

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not yet released information regarding Williams' sentencing.

What did Tomball ISD say?

What they're saying:

Tomball ISD gave this statement in July 2026:

"Since discovering the allegations, Tomball ISD has worked diligently to strengthen internal controls and financial oversight to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Tomball ISD is pursing every available avenue to seek restitution of the funds, including a claim against our surety bond that is required to be held for events of this nature. We want to assure our taxpayers that this incident has no impact on taxpayer accounts. While this allegation represents the actions of one former employee, it does not reflect the integrity, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated every day by the thousands of employees who serve our students and community."