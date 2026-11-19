The Brief A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Pitner Road on Thursday morning. His girlfriend told police that they were there searching for her missing phone. He was reportedly involved in a confrontation with some men before the shooting, police say.



A man was shot and killed at a northwest Houston apartment complex while reportedly trying to find a missing phone, police say.

Man killed in NW Houston shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Pitner Road, east of Hollister Road and south of Clay Road.

Security guards hear the shots and then found the wounded man. He died at the scene.

Police say several shell casings were found nearby.

What they're saying:

A woman at the scene reportedly identified the man as her boyfriend and told police that they had gone to the complex to find her missing phone.

She reported that her boyfriend got into a confrontation with several men who shot him, police say.

Search for suspects

What we don't know:

There is no description of a suspect at this time. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.