Houston shooting: Man killed while reportedly looking for missing phone on Pitner
HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed at a northwest Houston apartment complex while reportedly trying to find a missing phone, police say.
Man killed in NW Houston shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Pitner Road, east of Hollister Road and south of Clay Road.
Security guards hear the shots and then found the wounded man. He died at the scene.
Police say several shell casings were found nearby.
What they're saying:
A woman at the scene reportedly identified the man as her boyfriend and told police that they had gone to the complex to find her missing phone.
She reported that her boyfriend got into a confrontation with several men who shot him, police say.
Search for suspects
What we don't know:
There is no description of a suspect at this time. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.