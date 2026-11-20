The Brief San Jacinto Elementary families told FOX 26 they were shocked by the arrest of PE teacher Bryan Rasco, who several families said had taught at the school for more than a decade. Rasco faces three felony charges of possession of child pornography. Conroe ISD says it learned of the investigation Friday morning, placed him on administrative leave and notified families in writing. An arrest affidavit says Amazon flagged files in May and the tips went to a regional task force. The affidavit also says the lead investigator contacted a Conroe ISD police detective on Nov. 9 to confirm Rasco’s employment.



Families arriving for the Turkey Trot at San Jacinto Elementary on Friday were processing news about a teacher several of them had known for years. Bryan Rasco, a physical education teacher at the school, had been arrested on three felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Several parents and relatives told FOX 26 that Rasco had taught at the school for more than a decade. Some said other members of their families had him as a teacher, too. For Suzanne Bruner, the school has been part of her family’s life since her sisters were students there. Her two sons also attended and are now in college.

"I was very shocked," Bruner said. "I had two sons that went here that now are in college, and I had two sisters that went there. So I’ve been in this school for a really long time."

Bryan Rasco (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

What Families Are Saying:

Bruner said she received a written message from the school first thing Friday morning. She said messages followed among parents trying to make sense of what they had learned.

"It’s been a lot, and we’re all shocked," she said.

Lynn Lager, a retired teacher and grandmother, was at the school for the Turkey Trot. She said her family had already been talking in the car about how to explain the news to a child. At the time she spoke with FOX 26, she said she had yet to talk with her grandson about it.

"And even on the way over here, we were talking in the car, like, how do you talk about that with your kid, you know?" Lager said.

What we know:

Court records reviewed by FOX 26 list two first-degree felony charges and one third-degree felony charge. The complaints allege that Rasco possessed or accessed with intent to view child sexual abuse material on or about May 3.

According to an arrest affidavit, Amazon flagged files uploaded to an Amazon Photos account in May. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children made three related tips available to the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on May 6. The lead investigator said he was assigned the tips on Nov. 6 and that investigators used account records to link the account to Rasco.

The affidavit says the lead investigator contacted a Conroe ISD police detective on Nov. 9. The detective confirmed Rasco worked for the district as an elementary PE teacher.

What we don't know:

Conroe ISD told FOX 26 it first learned of the investigation Friday morning, Nov. 20. The affidavit leaves open what the lead investigator told the district police detective on Nov. 9 and whether campus or district administrators were notified at that point.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says investigators currently do not believe the alleged offenses occurred on school property. The affidavit cites four sign-ins to the Amazon account from an internet address registered to Conroe ISD. All four preceded the May uploads described in the affidavit. Whether anyone viewed the material during those sign-ins remains unclear.

Investigators are still working to identify any potential victims. It remains unclear whether investigators have identified a connection between the alleged conduct and any current or former San Jacinto Elementary students.

What they're saying:

What the district is saying

Andrew Stewart, Conroe ISD’s Executive Director of Communications, gave FOX 26 this statement Friday:

"Conroe ISD first learned of the investigation this morning. The district placed Mr. Rasco on administrative leave and notified San Jacinto Elementary families in writing today. Families seeking support may contact the campus counselor or an administrator. The district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Authorities are asking anyone who believes their child may have been a victim, or who has information that could help investigators, to call the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 936-538-7800.