Texas father of 6 shot, killed by Border Patrol agent during attempted traffic stop: DPS
LAREDO, Texas - A 44-year-old Texas man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an incident that happened earlier in November.
What we know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed on Friday that Ernesto Quintana, of Laredo, died after being shot by an agent just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Authorities said agents were conducting a human smuggling investigation near La Bota Ranch and Serenity Lane in Webb County when they saw a vehicle in the area and went to speak with the driver.
DPS said the man, later identified as Quintana, tried to drive away and struck and injured one Border Patrol agent with his vehicle.
A second agent then began shooting at Quintana, who died at the scene.
What we know about the man shot
An obituary published by Sanchez Funeral Home said Quintana was born in Laredo and lived there his entire life. He was a father to six children.
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Agent's injuries not disclosed
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided any further details on the extent of the Border Patrol agent’s injuries.
Multiple people detained at the scene
Dig deeper:
According to DPS, five undocumented migrants were detained following the shooting. Officials did not specify whether they were in the vehicle. Two were found hiding in nearby brush, authorities said.
What's next:
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the incident. DPS noted that while troopers responded to the scene, none of them were involved in the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article comes from an emailed statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety and an obituary published by Sanchez Funeral Home.