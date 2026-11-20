The Brief Attorney Tony Buzbee's team confirmed Efrain Gonzalez passed away from his injuries. His family's townhome caught fire overnight in early November, forcing the rest of the household to jump from a window.



A man has died after two weeks of critical injuries from the fire at his family's Houston Heights townhome.

Attorney Tony Buzbee's team confirmed that Efrain Gonzalez passed away from his injuries on Thursday morning.

Father dies weeks after Houston townhome fire

The backstory:

The fire happened on Nov 5 at around 1 a.m. on Beasley Hills Lane close to East TC Jester Boulevard.

The fire is believed to have originally started in the garage after a vehicle caught fire. Officials said the father, now known as Gonzalez, moved the vehicle out of the garage, but the flames spread to the main town house.

FOX 26 spoke to a neighbor who says he and another resident helped catch the mother and the couple's two children as they jumped from a third-story window.

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Gonzalez reportedly suffered severe burns while trying to get his family out of the house.

The mother was also injured after jumping from the window. There is no update on her condition at this time.

FOX 26 learned that the two children were OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.