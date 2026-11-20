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The Brief Several Houston restaurants are offering to-go meals for Thanksgiving. Many require pre-orders, so check the deadline.



Don't want to do the cooking this year for Thanksgiving? Several Houston-area restaurants want to take care of it for you and are offering to-go meals to feed a group.

If you're interested in ordering out for the holiday, there are some things you should keep in mind. Many restaurants require the to-go pack to be pre-ordered by a specific date. You might also need to pick up your meal the day before Thanksgiving. Some require reheating.

Brennan's of Houston

What they're offering: Brennan's is offering its Thanksgiving To-Geaux menu, featuring signature holiday sides for customers who want help preparing their Thanksgiving dinner.

Order By: Friday, Nov. 20.

Location: 3300 Smith Street, Houston

Order: Brennan’s Thanksgiving To-Geaux

Local Foods

What they're offering: Local Foods is partnering with Maximo, Milton's, Lee's and Benjamin's for a Thanksgiving takeout menu.

Options include smoked turkey breast with mole for $85, smoked beef ribs for $135, four-cheese macaroni and cheese for $45, vegetarian stuffing for $45, green bean casserole for $45 and mashed potatoes for $40.

Desserts include chocolate cake and apple pie for $55 each. Main dishes and sides generally serve six to eight people.

Order By: Friday, Nov. 20.

Location: Local Foods Rice Village, 2424 Dunstan Road, Houston

Order: Local Foods’ Thanksgiving menu.

The Chef’s Table

What they're offering: The Chef’s Table is offering a $195 take-home feast for up to five people. It includes sliced turkey, applewood-smoked ham, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes and sticky toffee pudding.

Order By: Saturday, Nov. 21.

Location: 2055 Westheimer Road, Suite 180, Houston

Order: Email info@chefstablehouston.com to order. See The Chef’s Table for location details.

Tony's

What they're offering: Tony's is offering an à la carte Thanksgiving menu featuring slow-roasted turkey, au gratin potatoes, Italian green beans, macaroni and cheese, cheese enchiladas and other sides.

Dessert options include holiday pies, Tuxedo Cake and praline cheesecake.

Order By: Saturday, Nov. 21.

Location: 3755 Richmond Avenue, Houston

Order: Tony’s Thanksgiving To-Go

Amrina

What they're offering: Amrina is offering a Royal Turkey Feast for six to eight people for $350 plus tax. The meal includes a whole roasted turkey with an Old Monk rum glaze and sides. Whole turkeys and sides are also available separately.

Order By: Sunday, Nov. 22.

Location: 3 Waterway Square Place, Suite 100, The Woodlands

Order: See Amrina’s Thanksgiving menu or call 936-444-4150 to order.

Kitchen Rumors

What they're offering: Kitchen Rumors is offering a Royal Turkey Feast for six to eight people for $275 plus tax. It includes a whole roasted turkey with an Old Monk rum glaze and sides. A whole turkey is also available for $165, or a sides-only package for $110.

Order By: Sunday, Nov. 22.

Location: 2310 Decatur Street, Houston

Order: See Kitchen Rumors’ Thanksgiving menu

Local Table

What they're offering: Local Table is offering a $95 holiday meal for four with a choice of roasted turkey breast or glazed ham, plus stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and rolls. A $245 turkey feast serves about 10 and adds a seasonal pie.

Order By: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.

Location: Garden Oaks, Cypress, Katy, Fulshear, Missouri City and The Woodlands

Order: Local Table holiday catering.

TASTE Kitchen + Bar

What they're offering: TASTE Kitchen + Bar is offering a $375 family dinner for 10 to 12 people. It includes a fried turkey, three sides and a dozen cornbread muffins. A whole fried turkey is also available for $130.

Order By: Nov. 22

Location: 420 Main Street, Houston, and 1550 Lake Pointe Parkway, Suite 500, Sugar Land

Order: TASTE Kitchen + Bar catering inquiries.

Babin’s Seafood House

What they're offering: Babin’s is offering Thanksgiving meals with turkey, ham, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans and other traditional sides. Packages serve four, eight, 12 or 24.

Order By: Monday, Nov. 23.

Location: Katy and The Woodlands

Order: Babin’s Thanksgiving To-Go

Golden Corral

What they're offering: Golden Corral’s holiday meals serve six to eight and include a choice of roasted turkey, glazed ham or pork roast, plus sides, yeast rolls and a pumpkin or pecan pie. Meals are available ready to eat or chilled for reheating.

Order By: Monday, Nov. 23

Location: Participating Golden Corral restaurants

Order: Golden Corral online ordering. Check your location for pricing and pickup or delivery.

BB’s Tex-Orleans

What they're offering: BB’s is offering a Cajun fried turkey for $89.99 or a boudin-stuffed turkey for $99.99. Either serves five to eight. Sides are sold separately.

Order By: Monday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

Location: Participating Houston-area restaurants

Order: BB’s Tex-Orleans holiday ordering

Caracol

What they're offering: Caracol is offering a Thanksgiving Family Feast for eight people for $380. Customers can choose roasted turkey breast with gravy or pineapple-habanero spiral ham, accompanied by sweet potato purée, Brussels sprouts, jalapeño cornbread, cranberry sauce and dessert.

A smaller Couple's Feast is available for $135 and serves two.

Order By: Monday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

Location: 2200 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

Order: Caracol’s Thanksgiving ordering menu.

Hugo’s and URBE

What they're offering: Each restaurant has a $380 family feast for eight and a $135 couple’s feast for two. Hugo’s menu features roasted turkey or pineapple-habanero spiral ham, while URBE offers roasted turkey or smoked brisket.

Order By: Monday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

Location: Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer Road, and URBE, 1101 Uptown Park Boulevard, Houston

Order: H Town Restaurant Group’s Thanksgiving To-Go

The Backyard Grill and Creekwood Grill

What they're offering: The $109.99 Thanksgiving Family Meal serves four to six and includes half a pecan-smoked turkey, sliced ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, gravy and rolls.

Order By: Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m.

Location: 9453 Jones Road, Houston, and 12710 Telge Road, Cypress

Order: The Backyard Grill Turkey Store

Federal American Grill

What they're offering: Federal American Grill is selling a Thanksgiving family meal for four for $165. It includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, salad, cranberry sauce, buttermilk biscuits, apple cobbler and pecan bourbon bread pudding.

Meals are served cold with reheating instructions.

Order By: Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Location: 1221 McKinney Street, downtown Houston

Order: Federal American Grill’s Thanksgiving family meal.

Central Market

What they're offering: Central Market is offering a carved turkey breast dinner for four for $69.99 and a whole roasted turkey dinner for six to eight for $154.99.

Order By: Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. Order at least 48 hours before pickup.

Location: 3815 Westheimer Road, Houston

Order: Central Market holiday meals.

Demeris Bar-B-Q

What they're offering: The $259.95 Family Turkey Feast serves 12 to 15. It includes a whole Cajun fried turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mac and cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and two whole pies.

Order By: Wednesday, Nov. 25, while supplies last.

Location: West Loop and Shepherd, Houston

Order: Demeris holiday ordering. Order online for West Loop pickup or call either location.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

What they're offering: B&B Butchers is offering a precooked smoked turkey for $99 or an uncooked brined turkey for $79. Sides and pies are sold separately.

Order By: No cutoff listed. Call to confirm.

Location: 1814 Washington Avenue, Houston

Order: See B&B Butchers’ Thanksgiving menu

B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar

What they're offering: B.B. Italia is offering a Thanksgiving feast for four for $175. It comes with roasted turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, two sides and a dessert.

Order By: No cutoff listed. Call to confirm.

Location: 16250 City Walk, Sugar Land

Order: B.B. Italia’s Thanksgiving To-Go or call 713-424-7876.

Casa do Brasil

What they're offering: Casa do Brasil has two Thanksgiving takeout packages. The Feast for Two costs $85, while the Feast for Four costs $170. Both include turkey breast, gravy, sweet potato casserole, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole and cranberry relish.

Customers can also choose desserts, including pumpkin cheesecake, carrot cake or pecan pie.

Order By: No separate cutoff listed. Call to confirm.

Location: 2800 Sage Road, Suite A100, Houston

Order: Casa do Brasil’s Thanksgiving ordering page.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

What they're offering: Perry’s is offering a smoked turkey dinner for $59 for one or $189 for four, plus a 15% to-go fee and tax. Meals are available cold on Nov. 25 or hot on Nov. 26.

Order By: No cutoff listed. Preorder for pickup Nov. 25 or 26.

Location: Multiple Houston-area locations, including Memorial City, Katy, Sugar Land and The Woodlands

Order: Perry’s Thanksgiving ordering page.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

What they're offering: Terry Black’s Barbecue is offering Thanksgiving family packs featuring smoked turkey, brisket, pork ribs, sausage and scratch-made sides.

The Large Family Pack serves 10 to 12 people for $288 and includes 6 pounds of meat and 5 quarts of sides. The Small Family Pack serves five to six people for $144.50 and includes 3 pounds of meat and 5 pints of sides.

Customers can also order chilled, ready-to-reheat meats, including whole brisket ($175), turkey breast ($115), beef ribs ($185) and pork spareribs ($80). Customizable catering options are available for larger gatherings.

Order By: No order cutoff listed. Contact the restaurant for pickup availability.

Location: 1329 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston

Order: Terry Black’s Barbecue Houston.

The Pit Room

What they're offering: The Pit Room is offering whole smoked turkeys for $110, whole briskets for $145 and honey-glazed smoked hams for $75. The meats are sold chilled with reheating instructions.

Order By: No cutoff listed. While supplies last.

Location: 1201 Richmond Avenue and 10301 Katy Freeway, Houston

Order: See The Pit Room’s website.