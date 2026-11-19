The Brief Koa Kouns has cerebral palsy, pulmonary hypertension and chronic lung disease. His mother says he has survived four medical emergencies in which he needed resuscitation. Claire says Imagine Pediatrics arranged for a mobile care unit and mobile X-ray to come to their home when Koa experienced medical distress over Labor Day. The family accessed Imagine Pediatrics through Medicaid, receiving help with medical care, housing needs and keeping utilities connected.



Claire Kouns says her 4-year-old son’s frequent emergency room visits have dropped substantially thanks to Imagine Pediatrics, which helps the family access care at home and navigate needs ranging from specialists to housing support.

What they're saying:

4-year-old Koa Kouns is lucky to be alive.

"He's had four code events where we lost him completely," said Koa's mother, Claire Kouns. "The last code event was in 2023. He was down for about five minutes."

Koa has several medical issues, including Cerebral Palsy, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic lung disease. He's fed with a tube and is autistic. He's considered a frequent flyer to the hospital emergency room. Those trips to the ER have slowed substantially and Claire gives Imagine Pediatrics all the credit.

"That's our number one goal," said Marisa Yanoff, a Senior Manager with Imagine Pediatrics. "If we can help a caregiver navigate the system, so they don't have to spend hours on end in the ER, that's the one goal keeping more safe days at home."

When Koa was in medical distress over Labor Day, Claire says she called Imagine Pediatrics and a mobile integrated care unit and mobile X-ray showed up at her home. That's how parents like Claire can avoid ER visits.

"Claire also needed help with housing support, navigating specialists, and making sure the lights stayed on," said Marisa. "Everything to help her family be a family again."

Claire got Imagine Pediatrics through Medicaid. The service is covered by most health care plans.

What you can do:

For more information on Imagine Pediatrics, click here.