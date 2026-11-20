Humble constable deputies investigate reported threat at Humble HS
HOUSTON - A reported threat to a Humble ISD school has authorities investigating as students arrive on campus Friday morning.
According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies were called along with Humble Police to Humble High School on Wilson Road.
Officials state an anonymous caller reported a threat to the campus.
SkyFOX flew over the scene where students and staff can be seen lingering outside.
Officers are investigating the report.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office