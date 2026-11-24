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The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston. At least one person died in the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Tanner Park Court at Kingspoint Road.

Houston police confirm that at least one person died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office has also responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No one involved has been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.