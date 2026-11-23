Missouri City e-bike crash: Child riding electric bike struck by vehicle, pronounced dead at hospital
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City.
What we know:
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema, around 4 p.m.
Officials said when authorities arrived on the scene they learned that a child riding an e-bike had been struck by a vehicle.
The child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the crash occurring.
The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.