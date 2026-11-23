The Brief The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help locating multiple suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. According to a release, on Saturday, Oct. 3 just after 9:45 p.m., an employee was working in a smoke shop near the intersection of Little York Road and Castleton Street when one suspect walked into the store and was attended to by the employee. Shortly after, five other suspects entered the store, with one suspect entering the store displaying a firearm.



The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help locating multiple suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

What we know:

According to a release, on Saturday, Oct. 3 just after 9:45 p.m., an employee was working in a smoke shop near the intersection of Little York Road and Castleton Street when one suspect walked into the store and was attended to by the employee.

Shortly after, five other suspects entered the store, with one suspect entering the store displaying a firearm.

Houston police said the suspects robbed the employee at gunpoint and took money from the cash register and deposit boxes.

Authorities added the suspects also stole merchandise from the store and ransacked the business before running from the scene.

Officials stated one suspect fled on foot while the others were last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Suspect descriptions

Suspect 1 is described as a Black male, wearing dark-colored clothing, ski mask, and a dark color handgun

Suspect 2 is described as a Black male, wearing dark-colored clothing, and a ski mask

Suspect 3 is described as a Black male, wearing dark-colored clothing, and a ski mask

Suspect 4 is described as a Black male, wearing dark-colored clothing, and a ski mask

Suspect 5 is described as a Black male, wearing dark-colored clothing, and a ski mask

Suspect 6 is described as a Black male, wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.