The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing person. Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Jaden Smith. Smith is described as a Black male, 6' tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. If you know where Smith is, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 538-5900 and reference case #26A394537.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing person.

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Jaden Smith.

Jaden Smith (Photo Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Smith is described as a Black male, 6' tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Smith was last seen on November 17 in the area of the Broadway Avenue and Old Hardy Road in Conroe.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie over a red t-shirt and black shorts.

Officials said Smith is possibly in the Montgomery County area or attempting to go to the Dallas area.

Authorities added Smith may currently be experiencing a mental health episode and is in need of assistance.

What you can do:

If you know where Smith is, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 538-5900 and reference case #26A394537.