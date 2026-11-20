The Brief Houston Police Department Lieutenant Amber Khan was relieved of duty for an internal investigation, according to the department. The Houston Police Department has not shared any other information on the reason behind the investigation. According to HPD, Lt. Khan joined HPD in March 2009. In April 2025, she was promoted to lieutenant.



A Houston Police Department official has been relieved of duty amid an internal investigation, according to the department.

HPD Lieutenant relieved of duty

What we know:

Lieutenant Amber Khan was relieved of duty for an ongoing investigation with their Internal Affairs Division.

What we don't know:

The Houston Police Department has not shared any other information on the reason behind the investigation.

No other information has been provided on the reason behind the investigation.

Lt. Amber Khan from a 2025 press conference

Lt. Khan's work in HPD

The backstory:

According to HPD, Lt. Khan joined HPD in March 2009 and graduated in Sept. 2009.

As an officer, she was assigned to the Westside, Midwest, Vice and Narcotics divisions as well as the Office of Community Affairs. She was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in January 2023 when she was assigned to the South Gessner and Southwest Division Crime Suppression Team.

In April 2025, she was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the Command Center as the night shift night command lieutenant.