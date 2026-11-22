Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera was arrested over the weekend on a DUI charge, according to FOX Sports.

A representative for the team tells FOX 26 that they know about "an incident involving Hector Herrera on Friday night." They're working on gathering information and will not comment on the case for now.

Herrera's arrest comes days away from the team's playoff game Tuesday against the San Jose Earthquakes.

SAN JOSE, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Hector Herrera #16 of the Houston Dynamo FC controls the bal during a game between Houston Dynamo FC and San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on September 12, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Scott Gould/ISI Photos/ Expand

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.