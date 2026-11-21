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The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton dropped lawsuits against out-of-state healthcare providers accused of shipping abortion medication to Texas residents. The dismissals follow Paxton's recent U.S. Senate election loss and are ahead of incoming Democratic AG Nathan Johnson taking office in January. Johnson has said he will end Paxton's practice of taking legal action against out-of-state abortion pill providers.



Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped two lawsuits that were filed against out-of-state healthcare providers over allegations that they illegally shipped abortion medication to women in Texas.

What we know:

Paxton, who will soon be leaving office, sued multiple medical providers in January and February under the state’s near-total abortion ban.

He claimed that two California doctors, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts and Dr. Remy Coeytaux, and nurse practitioner Debra Lynch in Delaware had broken state law by distributing abortion-inducing pills to Texas residents.

"No one, regardless of where they live, will be freely allowed to aid in the murder of unborn children in Texas," Paxton wrote in a press release announcing the first lawsuit in January.

However, court records in Galveston and Jefferson counties, where the lawsuits originated, show those cases were both dropped on Friday.

Paxton waves multiple lawsuits ahead of departure

Dig deeper:

They are among several high-profile lawsuits Paxton has decided not to pursue since losing his bid for the U.S. Senate in November. Some of the other cases involved transgender care and athletes, as well as immigration, according to The New York Times.

Legislation made it illegal for Texas doctors to mail abortion medication to state residents, but Paxton also chose to go after multiple out-of-state providers during his tenure as attorney general. The practice tested states’ "shield laws," which protect medical providers from out-of-state investigations and prosecutions.

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Incoming attorney general vows to discontinue practice

What's next:

Democrat Nathan Johnson will be stepping into the role as Texas' next attorney general in January. Hours after his victory, he told The Texas Tribune that he would not continue Paxton’s practice of suing out-of-state doctors over abortion medication.

"What I can do is cease using Texas abortion laws as an instrument of persecution and intimidation, harassment and political showboating," Johnson said.

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What they're saying:

Abortion advocates have celebrated the new developments in the state. In a news release, Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, called the lawsuits "baseless from the start."

"Behind these lawsuits are real doctors and nurses who have had their lives upended," Northup said. "We’re thrilled that today they can breathe a sigh of relief."