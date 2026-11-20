The Brief Several restaurants will be open around Houston on Thanksgiving Day for those who want to skip cooking. Most places will have a Thanksgiving menu available if you want a traditional dinner option. We've listed several locations below that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.



Thanksgiving Day is upon us and if you haven’t decided what to bring to the kitchen table, don’t stress. You can still get a holiday meal at a nearby restaurant.

Several restaurants in the Houston-area will be open on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, offering customers their own version of a turkey dinner.

Courtesy of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse

Various locations

Perry’s Steakhouse will be open for guests who want to enjoy the holiday at a steakhouse. They will have a special $59 dine-in menu featuring smoked turkey breast, and classic holiday sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winsome Prime

5888 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057

Winsome Prime will be open and guests can choose from their regular brunch menu or to select from their $35 Thanksgiving select menu. They will be offering a choice of smoked turkey or Hawaiian glazed ham, paired with two sides: mac & cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing or garlic mashed potatoes. Each holiday plate also includes brown gravy and cranberry sauce.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winsome Prime’s Thanksgiving Brunch spread. Photo by Winsome Prime.

TASTE Kitchen + Bar

Downtown Houston (420 Main Street), Sugar Land (1550 Lake Pointe Parkway #500)

TASTE Kitchen + Bar will be open on Thanksgiving and offering holiday favorites like collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet potatoes.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Various locations

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is open on Thanksgiving with a Prix Fixe menu along with their full dinner menu. The Prix Fixe menu starts off at $64 per guest, featuring a starter, entrée, and sides.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Juliet HTX Thanksgiving Dinner. Photo courtesy of Juliet HTX.

Juliet Restaurant

5857 Westheimer Road Suite P Houston, TX 77057

Juliet Restaurant is open on Thanksgiving and inviting guests to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet. For $69, the buffet for adults features a turkey, salmon, and filet mignon. There are also sides to go along with the entrées.

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Various locations

Eddie V’s will be open and setting the table for guests to enjoy their Thanksgiving. They will have a traditional turkey dinner on the menu featuring green beans, stuffing, potatoes and more. If you’re not up for turkey, their full menu will also be available.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

Various locations

Cracker Barrel is keeping its doors open for customers on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will have a traditional meal for guests to enjoy along with their full menu.

Hours: Contact your store.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Various locations

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open for a one-day-only Thanksgiving feast with a holiday menu featuring some of their classic seasonal favorites like roasted turkey, smoked ham, branzino, and more.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yard House

Various locations

Yard House will be open on Thanksgiving Day with a special menu for guests to enjoy featuring either entrée’s: sliced turkey with gravy or fried Nashville hot turkey. Both dishes are served with traditional sides of mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, and more. Their full menu is also available.

Hours: Contact your store