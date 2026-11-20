2026 Thanksgiving: Restaurants open for dinner in Houston
HOUSTON - Thanksgiving Day is upon us and if you haven’t decided what to bring to the kitchen table, don’t stress. You can still get a holiday meal at a nearby restaurant.
Several restaurants in the Houston-area will be open on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, offering customers their own version of a turkey dinner.
Courtesy of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Perry’s Steakhouse
Various locations
Perry’s Steakhouse will be open for guests who want to enjoy the holiday at a steakhouse. They will have a special $59 dine-in menu featuring smoked turkey breast, and classic holiday sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Winsome Prime
5888 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057
Winsome Prime will be open and guests can choose from their regular brunch menu or to select from their $35 Thanksgiving select menu. They will be offering a choice of smoked turkey or Hawaiian glazed ham, paired with two sides: mac & cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing or garlic mashed potatoes. Each holiday plate also includes brown gravy and cranberry sauce.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winsome Prime’s Thanksgiving Brunch spread. Photo by Winsome Prime.
TASTE Kitchen + Bar
Downtown Houston (420 Main Street), Sugar Land (1550 Lake Pointe Parkway #500)
TASTE Kitchen + Bar will be open on Thanksgiving and offering holiday favorites like collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet potatoes.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fleming’s Steakhouse
Various locations
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is open on Thanksgiving with a Prix Fixe menu along with their full dinner menu. The Prix Fixe menu starts off at $64 per guest, featuring a starter, entrée, and sides.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Juliet HTX Thanksgiving Dinner. Photo courtesy of Juliet HTX.
Juliet Restaurant
5857 Westheimer Road Suite P Houston, TX 77057
Juliet Restaurant is open on Thanksgiving and inviting guests to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet. For $69, the buffet for adults features a turkey, salmon, and filet mignon. There are also sides to go along with the entrées.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Various locations
Eddie V’s will be open and setting the table for guests to enjoy their Thanksgiving. They will have a traditional turkey dinner on the menu featuring green beans, stuffing, potatoes and more. If you’re not up for turkey, their full menu will also be available.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
Various locations
Cracker Barrel is keeping its doors open for customers on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will have a traditional meal for guests to enjoy along with their full menu.
Hours: Contact your store.
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Various locations
Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open for a one-day-only Thanksgiving feast with a holiday menu featuring some of their classic seasonal favorites like roasted turkey, smoked ham, branzino, and more.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yard House
Various locations
Yard House will be open on Thanksgiving Day with a special menu for guests to enjoy featuring either entrée’s: sliced turkey with gravy or fried Nashville hot turkey. Both dishes are served with traditional sides of mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, and more. Their full menu is also available.
Hours: Contact your store