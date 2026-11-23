Victoria woman charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON - A Victoria woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Deadly hit-and-run in Victoria
What we know:
On Sunday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a crash scene around 6:55 a.m. on Linwood Drive, near the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and East Airline Road.
When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Maryah Clauson in a parking lot with serious injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, Clauson was hit by a vehicle tha left the scene before police arrived.
Officers immediately began life-saving measures until Victoria Fire Department crews arrived and took her to a local hospital, where she later died.
According to Victoria PD, detectives got an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Alexia Bracy on a murder charge. Bracy was arrested and booked into the Victoria County Jail.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said if Clauson and Bracy knew each other or if it was a random incident.
The Source: The information in this report comes from a press release issued by the Victoria Police Department.