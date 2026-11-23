The Brief A 22-year-old woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Victoria. Police say 25-year-old Maryah Clauson was found critically injured in a parking lot Sunday morning and later died at a hospital. Detectives arrested Alexia Bracy after an investigation, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A Victoria woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Deadly hit-and-run in Victoria

What we know:

On Sunday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a crash scene around 6:55 a.m. on Linwood Drive, near the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and East Airline Road.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Maryah Clauson in a parking lot with serious injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, Clauson was hit by a vehicle tha left the scene before police arrived.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures until Victoria Fire Department crews arrived and took her to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to Victoria PD, detectives got an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Alexia Bracy on a murder charge. Bracy was arrested and booked into the Victoria County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said if Clauson and Bracy knew each other or if it was a random incident.