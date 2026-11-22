The Brief Weak Front Sunday Evening Another Cold Front Tuesday Cooler weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday



A few showers may find you late Sunday as a weak front moves through Southeast Texas. These will most likely be around sunset or later if they develop.

This front will also bring temperatures down some for Monday. Sunday was the warmest day in Houston since the third day of November.

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Front #2 arrives Tuesday

Look for a push of colder air to filter into Southeast Texas late on Tuesday. This front will bring a few isolated showers but also set up the FOX26 area with a chilly Thanksgiving Day.

Cooler holiday week

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60.

Some of the northern and rural areas will be in the 30s for the morning of Thanksgiving and should be the coolest so far this season for Houston!