The Brief Conroe police were called to a crash late Friday night and pronounced a pedestrian deceased at the scene. The victim was said to be walking in a "poorly lit" part of the loop when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene during the investigation.



A man died overnight after he was hit by a vehicle on the 336 Loop in northeast Conroe, according to police.

Conroe: Pedestrian killed on SH-336

What we know:

Police say they were called at around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a crash involving a pedestrian on northeast side of the loop near Oxford Drive.

Officers found a man critically injured and unresponsive. They tried to save the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian was later identified as 31-year-old Conroe resident Robert Owens. Police say Owens was walking on a part of the loop that is "poorly lit and has no ambient lighting" when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep driver worked with investigators at the scene. Police say that the driver showed no signs of intoxication, and speed did not contribute to the crash.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.