The Brief A couple married for more than 30 years died after a fire early Monday morning. Family members say they were well-known in the community. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A married couple has died after an early morning house fire in Houston’s Trinity Gardens neighborhood, family confirms.

Deadly Houston house fire

Calvin and Arleen Richard died in a house fire on Nov. 23, 2026 (Photos of couple provided by family)

What we know:

The fire was reported around 12:10 a.m. Monday on Banyan Street near Elbert Street.

Family members at the scene confirmed the deaths of the homeowners, Calvin Richard Jr. and Arleen Richard.

The couple had been married more than 30 years and lived in the home for three decades, the family says.

Family members say Calvin was a general contractor building churches and homes in Texas and Louisiana, and Arleen was a transportation driver. They say the couple was also involved in the trail riding community.

Family says Calvin was in remission after battling cancer.

Ongoing investigation

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The medical examiner will confirm the couple’s causes of death.