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The Brief An unrestrained 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after opening a door and falling from a moving SUV in southwest Houston early Sunday. Police say seven people were riding in the five-seat vehicle when an alcohol-fueled altercation broke out among the adults. The driver, believed to be the boy's father, was arrested for DWI with a child passenger as police investigate whether additional charges are warranted.



An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a moving, overcrowded SUV in southwest Houston during a violent altercation among intoxicated adults, police say.

Child falls from moving vehicle

What we know:

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a single-vehicle incident near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Boone Road, according to Sgt. Thomas Fendia of the Houston Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Investigators determined that seven people, four adults and three children, ages 4, 8 and 10, were riding inside a silver SUV designed to seat five at most. The group included a married couple, their three children and two in-laws.

Fendia said a disturbance involving alcohol broke out among the adults while they were driving west on Bellaire Boulevard, reportedly over who was the least intoxicated to drive. At one point, the vehicle pulled over so someone could vomit, and another fight started during which someone punched and damaged one of the SUV's windows.

After everyone got back into the vehicle, the driver turned right onto Boone Road. While traveling down Boone, the 8-year-old boy, who was not restrained in a seat belt or booster seat, opened a door and fell onto the pavement, Fendia said.

The investigation

While investigators initially considered whether the child was thrown from the vehicle during the turn, Fendia said the location where the boy exited indicates it was not physically possible for the turn to have forced him out, leading police to believe he pulled the door handle himself. Fendia noted that given reports of a "very violent interaction" among the adults, the child may have been frightened.

Police said there is no immediate evidence the SUV ran the boy over, though the vehicle will be examined at a police processing facility. The boy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition with what Fendia described as a poor prognosis.

The male driver, believed to be the children's father, showed strong signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and the odor of alcohol, Fendia said. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Fendia said Child Protective Services will be notified as part of standard procedure, and additional charges against the driver or other adults remain possible pending the outcome of the crash reconstruction investigation.

"If we know there's going to be alcohol involved, we have to make plans to be safe, especially when it involves kids," Fendia said.