The Brief A 17-year-old has been arrested on two charges tied to Thursday's chase. Police say one other suspect remains wanted. The chase ended in the Houston Heights area when the suspect struck a tree.



A 17-year-old has been arrested and another suspect remains wanted following Thursday's chase that ended in the Houston Heights area.

Arrest after Houston chase

What we know:

Records confirm that 17-year-old Donavan Bonton is in Harris County custody for theft and evading with a previous conviction.

Records say Bonton stole a vehicle valued between $2,500–$30,000.

Bonton's total bond has been set for $30,000.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

Police confirmed that one other suspect is wanted in connection to Thursday's incident.

What we don't know:

Details on the other suspect are not available at this time.

The backstory:

Houston Police told FOX 26 on Thursday that the scene started when a call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Hermann Park. Police say another agency may have called in after witnessing the crime.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect went through a park, over walking trails, through a grocery store parking lot, and near apartment complexes.

The chase ended at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Drive, near the I-10 and I-45 interchange, when the vehicle crashed into a tree.