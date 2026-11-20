17-year-old arrested after Houston car chase; another suspect still wanted
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old has been arrested and another suspect remains wanted following Thursday's chase that ended in the Houston Heights area.
Arrest after Houston chase
What we know:
Records confirm that 17-year-old Donavan Bonton is in Harris County custody for theft and evading with a previous conviction.
Records say Bonton stole a vehicle valued between $2,500–$30,000.
Bonton's total bond has been set for $30,000.
(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)
Police confirmed that one other suspect is wanted in connection to Thursday's incident.
What we don't know:
Details on the other suspect are not available at this time.
The backstory:
Houston Police told FOX 26 on Thursday that the scene started when a call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Hermann Park. Police say another agency may have called in after witnessing the crime.
SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect went through a park, over walking trails, through a grocery store parking lot, and near apartment complexes.
The chase ended at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Drive, near the I-10 and I-45 interchange, when the vehicle crashed into a tree.
The Source: Houston Police, previous FOX 26 reporting, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office