Chase ends in Houston Heights after vehicle crashes into tree
HOUSTON - A car chase ended with at least one person in police custody in the Houston Heights area.
The chase ended at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Drive, near the I-10 and I-45 interchange.
Houston car chase ends in the Heights
What we know:
Houston Police tell FOX 26 that the scene started when a call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Hermann Park.
Police say another agency may have called in after witnessing the crime.
SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect went through a park, over walking trails, through a grocery store parking lot, and near apartment complexes.
The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a tree on Parkview. SkyFOX caught one person in the vehicle being taken into custody.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no information on the alleged crime that happened before the chase.
The Source: Houston Police and views from SkyFOX