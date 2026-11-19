The Brief Houston Police say the chase started following a crime reported at Hermann Park. SkyFOX followed the chase until a suspect crashed into a tree in the Heights area. At least one person was taken into custody.



A car chase ended with at least one person in police custody in the Houston Heights area.

The chase ended at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Drive, near the I-10 and I-45 interchange.

Houston car chase ends in the Heights

What we know:

Houston Police tell FOX 26 that the scene started when a call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Hermann Park.

Police say another agency may have called in after witnessing the crime.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect went through a park, over walking trails, through a grocery store parking lot, and near apartment complexes.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a tree on Parkview. SkyFOX caught one person in the vehicle being taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the alleged crime that happened before the chase.