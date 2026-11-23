The Brief Head football coach Cris Dishman will not return for another season with Texas Southern University, according to an announcement on Monday. According to TSU, they are moving quickly with a nationwide search to fill the position. Dishman spoke with FOX 26's Nate Griffin shortly after the announcement.



Texas Southern University announced head football coach Cris Dishman will not return for the 2027 season.

Head football coach at TSU is out

What we know:

The announcement came from Vice President & Athletics Director Ashley Robinson in a release on Monday morning. "I want to thank Coach Dishman for his hard work and dedication to Texas Southern University and our football program," said Robinson. "We wish Coach Dishman well moving forward."

According to TSU, they are moving quickly with a nationwide search to fill the position.

What they're saying:

Dishman spoke with FOX 26's Nate Griffin on Monday morning after the announcement was released.

"The season didn't go as I expected. We have a lot of talent over here. I wasn't able to have those talented players play on Saturday," he said. "I'm not mad. I'm not sad. It's just a thing that happens in life."

Dishman said he'd be fine, but he was more concerned about his staff. "I'm worried about my assistant coaches and their families. I'm okay."

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article with information.