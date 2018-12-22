Vince Young no longer charged with DWI in Fort Bend County

Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young, who played in the NFL for six years, was in Fort Bend County Court Friday where he had his DWI charge in February reduced to obstructing a highway, according to his Houston attorney Paul Doyle.

