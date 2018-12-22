California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S.
Former University of Houston star D.J. Hayden holds free camp for local kids
HOUSTON (FOX 26) – Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden – an Elkins High School alum and former University of Houston star – held a free football camp for kids Saturday at UH’s TDECU Stadium.
Texas A&M to sell beer, wine in all levels of Kyle Field
Fans at Texas A&M football games will be able to buy beer and wine at Kyle Field this season.
Vince Young no longer charged with DWI in Fort Bend County
Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young, who played in the NFL for six years, was in Fort Bend County Court Friday where he had his DWI charge in February reduced to obstructing a highway, according to his Houston attorney Paul Doyle.
University of Houston hires coach Dana Holgorsen away from West Virginia
Houston hired West Virginia's Dana Holgorsen as its coach Wednesday, ending his eight-year run with the Mountaineers.
Houston loses to Army 70-14 in Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr.
Bob McNair remembered at NRG Stadium service
Many invited guests gathered at NRG Stadium on Friday afternoon to pay their respects for the late Bob McNair.A memorial service took place with flowers and live music on the field.