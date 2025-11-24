Former Baylor football coach Art Briles hired by Eastern New Mexico University

The Brief Former Baylor football coach Art Briles was hired as the new head coach at NCAA Division II Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU). This marks Briles' return to college coaching seven years after he was fired from Baylor in 2016 following a sexual assault scandal involving the football program. Briles' hiring comes two years after a federal judge dismissed gross negligence claims against him in a civil case related to the Baylor scandal.



Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach fired in 2016 following a sexual assault scandal that rocked the university, was named the new head football coach at Eastern New Mexico University on Monday.

Athletic Director Kevin Fite announced the decision, welcoming Briles back to the college ranks seven years after his dismissal from Baylor.





"I am excited to welcome Art (Briles) to Eastern New Mexico University," Fite said in a statement. "He is an excellent coach, and I look forward to the future of Greyhound football."

Briles, 68, was fired by Baylor in May 2016 after an investigation determined the university mishandled reports of alleged sexual and physical assaults, some involving football players. Briles has consistently denied he was aware of and failed to report the alleged assaults.

His hiring comes two years after a federal judge in 2023 dismissed gross negligence claims against Briles in a civil case involving a female student who reported being physically assaulted by one of his players in 2014. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman dismissed the claims against Briles, former athletic director Ian McCaw, and Baylor University, stating "no reasonable jury can conclude" based on the evidence that the defendants were "grossly negligent."

Briles will take over the NCAA Division II program in Portales, N.M.

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears celebrates after the Baylor Bears beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 45-35 at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

About Art Briles

Briles, a Texas native who holds a master's degree from Abilene Christian, has coached football for over 40 years. He led the University of Houston (2002-07) and Baylor (2008-15) to a combined 99-65 overall record, including 10 bowl appearances.

As head coach at Baylor, he compiled a 65-37 mark over eight seasons, winning two Big 12 championships and earning six bowl berths. He was named the 2013 AP College Football Coach of the Year, and coached 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

Briles also spent time as a high school coach, where he won four state championships at Stephenville High School, which recently built Art Briles Stadium. He has coached four current or former NFL starting quarterbacks: Kevin Kolb, Case Keenum, Robert Griffin III, and Bryce Petty.

Fite and Briles have a previous professional relationship, having worked together at the University of Houston, where Fite was the associate athletic director for compliance and eligibility while Briles was the head football coach.

Briles' family remains prominent in college football; his son, Kendal, is the offensive coordinator at TCU, and his son-in-law, Jeff Lebby, is the head coach at Mississippi State.



An introductory press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST inside the Becky Sharp Auditorium in the College of Business at ENMU.