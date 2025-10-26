UH football strength, performance coach Kurt Hester dies after cancer battle

The Brief UH Strength and Performance Director Kurt Hester reportedly passed away on Saturday. Hester recently went viral on social media for continuing with the Coogs after his Stage 4 diagnosis. Hester's family is selling shirts to help pay off medical bills.



Kurt Hester, University of Houston's Director of Strength and Performance, has passed away after his battle with cancer. He was 61.

UH's Kurt Hester passes at 61

Kurt Hester (Photo credit: Instagram: @hesterkurt)

What they're saying:

Hester's passing was announced Saturday night by UH. He reportedly died earlier that day.

The Coogs football team shared a post about Hester's death after beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 24-16.

The team posted on X, "That was for you, Coach."

Hester passed away after a battle with Stage IV melanoma. Earlier this month, he was featured on ESPN sharing his cancer battle while continuing his work with the Coogs.

According to the UH report, Kurt Hester was diagnosed with melanoma in February, and doctors gave him 4–6 weeks to live. His condition was improving, but he was hospitalized with an infection ahead of the Coog's game against Arizona.

The UH report quotes Head Coach Willie Fritz speaking about Kurt's "unbreakable spirit."

"He had a tremendously positive influence on every single person in our program and on this program as a whole. Kurt was fortunate enough to love what he did for a living and had an unbelievable impact on so many people across so many programs. Kurt had his family, faith and football and that's what he cared about."

‘Kurt Hester is Unbreakable’

What you can do:

A campaign is currently underway to help with Hester's medical costs.

"Kurt Hester is Unbreakable" clothing is on sale starting at about $25. The apparel has a black ribbon on the front — symbolizing mourning or remembrance — and "#Unbreakable" on the back, which was designed by Hester's granddaughters.