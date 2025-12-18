Houston weather: Cold front to bring a chill to the area Thursday night, Friday

The Brief Cold front brings a chill Thursday night & Friday A few showers possible over the weekend Near record heat this weekend & Christmas week



A cold front will be moving through the Houston area and will bring a chill for Thursday night.

Houston weather: Chilly Thursday night and cooler Friday

A cold front dropping in on Thursday will mean jacket weather as most spots dip to the 40s. We will be closer to average for the middle of December on Friday, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. It will be breezy at times with the north wind bringing in the cooler air.

WARMER WITH A FEW SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

Following the brief cooldown on Friday, temperatures will soar to near 80° both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Look for plenty of sunshine Saturday and more clouds Sunday along with the chance for a few light rain showers. The weather still looks pretty nice though for Texans tailgating Sunday.

VERY WARM OUTLOOK TOWARD CHRISTMAS

This weekend and next week, winds turn back onshore and much warmer air returns. Afternoon temperatures climb well above average, giving the days leading up to Christmas a springlike feel. At this point, the extended outlook favors highs close to 80 degrees for Christmas Day! That will mean near record heat for Santa to deal with as he's delivering those gifts for Christmas! Looks like you need to ditch the Christmas sweater for some shorts and t-shirts!