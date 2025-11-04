Texas A&M lands historic No. 3 spot in CFP rankings, remains undefeated

article

The Brief Texas A&M Aggies debuted at No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings, the highest ranking in program history, due to their undefeated 8-0 start. The team is led by Heisman candidate QB Marcel Reed and second-year coach Mike Elko, marking the program's best start since 1992. A&M looks to win their remaining games, including against No. 11 Texas, to secure their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.



The Texas A&M Aggies debuted with their highest ranking in the program’s history on Tuesday, as the team moved into the No. 3 spot in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, reflecting their undefeated 8-0 start to the 2025 season. Through 10 weeks this season, A&M joins Ohio State, Indiana and BYU as the only undefeated FBS teams remaining.

The Aggies are off to their best start since 1992 as the team is led by second-year head coach Mike Elko and Heisman trophy candidate in QB Marcel Reed.

Playoff Implications

What we know:

The Aggies are the lone undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The mark includes a marquee road win at Notre Dame and a dominant 49-25 victory over the LSU Tigers in Death Valley.

If the Aggies can pull off one more win to reach 9-0, it will be their first nine-win regular season since 2012. Their remaining road games are next week at the University of Missouri Tigers, and against state rival No. 11 ranked Texas Longhorns on November 28, to finish the regular season.

Under the 12-team CFP format, A&M would receive a first-round bye for finishing in the top four regardless of whether it wins the SEC Championship Game.

Heisman hype

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates with fans after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Big picture view:

Sophomore QB Marcel Reed’s recent performances have vaulted him into the heart of the Heisman Trophy conversation. Reed has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and accumulated 23 total touchdowns while adding nearly 350 yards on the ground, leading one of the SEC’s most dynamic offenses. If Reed can sustain his production and guide the Aggies to a playoff berth, he could become the program’s first Heisman finalist since Johnny Manziel in 2012.

Elko's rapid turnaround

Head coach Mike Elko’s rapid turnaround of the program has become one of college football’s biggest storylines. In just his second season in College Station, the former Duke head coach has guided the Aggies to their best start in over three decades, blending a disciplined defense with an up-tempo offensive attack.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Elko of the Texas A&M Aggies leads the team onto the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Elko, who previously served as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, has restored the program’s identity around toughness and accountability. His name has quietly surfaced in national Coach of the Year conversations, as the Aggies’ rise from a middling SEC team to a legitimate playoff contender has exceeded nearly every preseason expectation.

Close calls and the Texas rivalry

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 02: Mike Evans #13, Johnny Manziel #2 and Travis Labhart #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the playing of "The Spirit of Aggie Land" at Kyle Field on November 2, 2013 in College Station, Texas.

The backstory:

Texas A&M has come close to making the College Football Playoff twice before:

In 2020, the Aggies finished 9-1 under then-coach Jimbo Fisher, closing the season ranked No. 5. Just outside the four-team playoff field despite a strong finish and an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

During the 2012 season, led by Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, A&M finished 11-2 and ranked No. 5 nationally, though that was before the CFP era began in 2014. Recent playoff ‘snubs’ have fueled the program’s drive to finally earn a spot among the nation’s elite.

Alongside Texas A&M’s rise to No. 3, the Texas Longhorns have climbed to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, marking the first time in a decade that both programs have been ranked inside the top 15 this late in the season.

Challenges and the final push

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Linebacker Scooby Williams #0 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a play during the second half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

What's next:

Texas A&M has allowed 40+ points twice and carry a negative turnover margin. Despite that, the Aggies’ margin for error remains slim and if Texas A&M can maintain this form and polish up consistency, the No. 3 ranking may turn into a legitimate run at their first playoff berth in decades.

This marks a significant milestone for the program.