The Brief A 20-year-old man riding an electric scooter is in critical condition after being struck and dragged by a pickup truck in southeast Houston. Both the scooter and the pickup truck caught fire following the Monday night collision on Reed Road. Police are investigating whether the truck's driver was impaired, and it remains unclear if the scooter rider was wearing protective gear.



A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after a fiery crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck in Houston's Sunnyside area Monday night.

Electric scooter crash on Reed Road

What we know:

Sergeant Weber says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday on Reed Road, between Cullen Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to Houston police, a pickup driver was going east on Reed Road when a pedestrian riding an electric scooter failed to yield the right of way. The pickup truck hit the rider and dragged him before both the truck and the scooter burst into flames.

Houston Fire Department crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Paramedics transported the scooter rider to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Weber says police are investigating the pickup truck driver for possible impairment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the driver. Investigators also said there is currently no information on whether the scooter rider was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash.