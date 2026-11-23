The Brief Hitchcock Mayor Christopher Armacost has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place, according to court records. Court records state Armacost was sentenced to 12 months of community supervision as part of a plea deal. The sentence comes after authorities executed numerous search warrants in February 2026 at nearly two dozen locations in the Hitchcock area that were tied to an illegal gambling investigation.



Hitchcock Mayor Christopher Armacost has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place, according to court records.

What we know:

Court records state Armacost was sentenced to 12 months of community supervision as part of a plea deal.

Hitchcock Mayor Christopher Armacost

The sentence comes after authorities executed numerous search warrants in February 2026 at nearly two dozen locations in the Hitchcock area that were tied to an illegal gambling investigation.

During the raids, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office determined that one of the gambling establishments, Comfort Zone Washateria, was owned and operated by Armacost.

The sheriff's office said in February that the Organized Crime Task Force executed 21 search warrants at 20 Hitchcock locations.