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The Brief A 30-year-old Houston man, Anas Said, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by life on supervised release. He pleaded guilty to creating and concealing his role in ISIS propaganda videos and lying to federal investigators about a weapon. Said remains in custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison facility yet to be designated.



A 30-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to concealing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham and lying to federal investigators.

Anas Said (Source: Office of Public Affairs)

ISIS supporter sentenced

U.S. District Judge David Hittner ordered Anas Said to serve 180 months in prison, followed immediately by life on supervised release, following his July 24 guilty plea.

The backstory:

At sentencing, the court heard that Said concealed his role in making videos and posters glorifying ISIS and its violence, including messages pledging future attacks that would dwarf the Sept. 11 attacks.

According to court records and plea admissions, Said used social media accounts to post and share ISIS propaganda, including material he helped create. He also used Telegram to talk with other ISIS supporters and get feedback on his media.

(Source: Office of Public Affairs)

In one message, Said discussed sending a video he made to the Sarh al-Khilafah Institution—also known as Tower of the Caliphate—which agreed to publish it. Prosecutors said the group is an ISIS-affiliated media entity that distributes terrorist content online, including operational security advice and guides on chemicals and explosives.

Said admitted he knew the group worked on behalf of and in coordination with ISIS, and said he removed his name as the video's designer before publication to conceal his support.

He also pleaded guilty to making false statements to law enforcement about a weapon he possessed and discussed on social media in 2023. As part of his plea, Said admitted writing: "I am thinking and hoping to kill the infidels with a weapon and as many people as possible in order to heal my heart."

What's next:

Said remains in custody awaiting transfer to a federal prison facility to be designated later.