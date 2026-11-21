The Brief A METRO bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash near Beltway 8 in north Harris County. Officials believe a vehicle that ran a red light led to a METRO bus hitting a pillar. Everyone who was injured is expected to recover.



Multiple people were sent to hospitals overnight after a reported chain reaction crash that led to a METRO bus being hit in north Harris County.

Beltway 8 feeder crash involving METRO bus

What we know:

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday at the feeder road intersection of Beltway 8 and the Hardy Toll Road.

According to a Houston METRO official, it's believed that a truck going east on the Hardy feeder ran a red light and struck another vehicle. That second vehicle then collided with a METRO bus, and the impact made the bus hit a pillar.

Officials say the bus driver, five passengers, and the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to local hospitals. Everyone's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.