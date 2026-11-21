METRO bus hit in chain reaction crash; 8 injured
HOUSTON - Multiple people were sent to hospitals overnight after a reported chain reaction crash that led to a METRO bus being hit in north Harris County.
Beltway 8 feeder crash involving METRO bus
What we know:
The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday at the feeder road intersection of Beltway 8 and the Hardy Toll Road.
According to a Houston METRO official, it's believed that a truck going east on the Hardy feeder ran a red light and struck another vehicle. That second vehicle then collided with a METRO bus, and the impact made the bus hit a pillar.
Officials say the bus driver, five passengers, and the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to local hospitals. Everyone's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
The Source: OnScene and Houston METRO