The Brief Cool Start Monday Another Cold Front Tuesday Cooler weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday



Monday is starting off with cool and breezy weather due to the late cold front that moved in overnight.

Cool start to the week

Our latest cold front moved through overnight bringing breezy and cooler air to start your Monday. Afternoon highs will struggle to hit the low-70s. Breezes out of the north will range from 10-20 mph.

Front two arrives Tuesday

Look for a push of even colder air to filter into Southeast Texas late on Tuesday. This front will bring a few isolated showers but also setup the FOX26 area with a chilly Thanksgiving Day.

Cooler holiday week

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60. Some of the northern and rural areas will be in the 30s for the morning of Thanksgiving and should be the coolest so far this season for Houston!