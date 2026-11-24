The Brief A tanker truck is on fire in north Houston. Northbound lanes of I-69 are shut down near the North Loop. It's unclear if anyone is injured.



Northbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway are shut down in north Houston as a tanker truck burns.

What we know:

All northbound lanes appear to be closed at the I-610 North Loop.

Large flames were rising from the tanker truck as firefighters sprayed water on the blaze.

The grass near the roadway also appears to have been singed.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or how the crash occurred.

It's also not known at this time what the tanker truck was carrying in the tank.