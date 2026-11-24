The Brief Multiple units were damaged in a fire at the Verano Apartments in southwest Houston. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fire damaged multiple units of a southwest Houston apartment complex on Monday night, just days away from Thanksgiving.

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Verano Apartments on South Dairy Ashford Road, south of Westheimer Road.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, but multiple units were heavily damaged by the flames.

What they're saying:

One resident reported that he was able to get his wife, daughter and dog out but their possessions were destroyed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials did not say how many units were damaged or the extent of the damage.