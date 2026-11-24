The Brief Two girls died in northeast Harris County on Monday. Investigators were at two separate scenes. The medical examiner will determine their causes of death.



Authorities are investigating the deaths of two girls in northeast Harris County on Monday, officials say.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, homicide detectives responded around 1 p.m. to two different locations – a home on Sandy Meadow Lane in Aldine and an emergency clinic near Beltway 8 and Wilson Road.

Homicide detectives and crime scene deputies interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at both locations.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office only confirmed the deaths of two girls but did not provide information about how they died or their ages. They have not been publicly identified.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says autopsies and toxicology will be performed to determine their cause and manner of death.