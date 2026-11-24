Deaths of 2 girls spark investigation in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two girls in northeast Harris County on Monday, officials say.
What we know:
According to the sheriff’s office, homicide detectives responded around 1 p.m. to two different locations – a home on Sandy Meadow Lane in Aldine and an emergency clinic near Beltway 8 and Wilson Road.
Homicide detectives and crime scene deputies interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at both locations.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office only confirmed the deaths of two girls but did not provide information about how they died or their ages. They have not been publicly identified.
What's next:
The sheriff’s office says autopsies and toxicology will be performed to determine their cause and manner of death.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.