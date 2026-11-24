The Brief There will be street closures in downtown Houston for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade from now until Monday, Dec. 7. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with route closures starting from 8 to 11 a.m. Most downtown streets are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though a few lane closures will remain in place through early December.



The 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is just days away from taking over downtown Houston with floats, performances, music, and large crowds.

With such a large parade, there will be many street closures in preparation for the event.

H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade route

What we know:

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Streets along the parade route will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The route starts on Smith Street between Lamar and Walker, turns onto Walker between Smith and Milam, heads down Milam between Walker and Pease, turns onto Pease between Milam and Louisiana, continues on Louisiana between Pease and Clay, turns onto Clay between Louisiana and Smith, and concludes on Smith Street at Dallas.

All streets are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, unless noted otherwise.

Full schedule of downtown street closures

Timeline:

Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Dec. 7

Walker Street between Bagby and Smith (north and south curb lanes closed starting at 7 a.m.)

McKinney Street between Bagby and Smith (north curb lane closed starting at 7 a.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Thursday, Nov. 26

Parade float staging

McKinney Street between Bagby and Smith, and between Smith and Louisiana (all lanes closed starting at 9 a.m.)

Brazos Street between Dallas and Lamar (two center lanes closed starting at 11:30 a.m.; east and west curb lanes remain open)

Lamar Street between Smith and Bagby (two south curb lanes closed starting at 11:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 8 a.m. – Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m.

Staging, load-in and rehearsal

Walker Street between Bagby and Smith (two south curb lanes closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Louisiana Street between Dallas and Lamar (east curb lane closed starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m.)

Smith Street between Walker and Lamar (all lanes closed Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.)

Smith Street between Rusk and Dallas (all lanes closed starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 3 p.m.)

Brazos Street between Dallas and Lamar (all lanes closed starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.; east curb lane remains open)

Walker Street between Louisiana and Bagby (all lanes closed starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.)

Lamar Street between Louisiana and Bagby (all lanes closed starting Wednesday at 6 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 26, from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parade staging and disbanding

Corner of Sabine Street at Allen Parkway: Traffic from the Highway 45 off-ramp will be redirected onto Sabine toward Memorial Drive (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. only)

Allen Parkway (inbound) between Taft and Bagby

Bagby Street (northbound) between Dallas and McKinney

Bagby Street (southbound) between Walker and Clay

Lamar Street between Louisiana and outbound Allen Parkway at the Interstate 45 overpass

Smith Street between Rusk and Walker

Gillette Street: Closed midblock beginning north of the Federal Reserve Bank to Allen Parkway