Houston traffic: I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound lanes closed after deadly crash
HOUSTON - A deadly crash has completely shutdown all lanes on a part of the Katy Freeway in the Katy area on Tuesday morning.
I-10 crash shuts down lanes
What we know:
According to Harris County officials, there was an auto-pedestrian crash on the eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway near Fry Road at the Greenhouse Road exit, between Highway 6 and West Grand Parkway.
Houston Transtar reports all eastbound lanes of that part of I-10 are closed at this time.
Drivers should look for alternate routes.
What we don't know:
Officials have not reported on what led up to the crash.
The ages and identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Transtar and HCSO Lt. Terry Garza.