The Brief All eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Fry Road are shutdown at this time after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. According to Harris County officials, there was an auto-pedestrian crash on the eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway Drivers should look for alternate routes.



A deadly crash has completely shutdown all lanes on a part of the Katy Freeway in the Katy area on Tuesday morning.

I-10 crash shuts down lanes

What we know:

According to Harris County officials, there was an auto-pedestrian crash on the eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway near Fry Road at the Greenhouse Road exit, between Highway 6 and West Grand Parkway.

Houston Transtar reports all eastbound lanes of that part of I-10 are closed at this time.

Drivers should look for alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported on what led up to the crash.

The ages and identities of those involved have not been released.