The Brief Several community groups, churches and local businesses in the Houston-area are hosting free Thanksgiving meals and turkey giveaways. Most events operate on a first-come, first-served basis, though a few suggest RSVP so they have a head count. Giveaways are happening through Thanksgiving Day.



Community organizations, local businesses and churches across the Greater Houston area are stepping up to help put food on the table for families this Thanksgiving holiday.

Whether you are looking for a turkey to cook at home or a hot holiday plate, multiple meals and giveaways are happening across the area.

List of meal, turkey giveaways in Houston

Tuesday, Nov. 24

The Savoy's 5th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway

The Third Ward neighborhood bar is teaming up with local businesses to give away 500 free hot meals on a first-come, first-served basis with no preregistration required. Guests can just stop by to pick up a meal, and staff will also deliver meals throughout the Third Ward neighborhood during the afternoon.

Location: The Savoy, 4402 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, TX 77004

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

This is a community drive-thru operation featuring a DJ, vendors and food trucks, with turkeys handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a limit of one per family while supplies last.

Location: Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St., Missouri City, TX 77489

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Alongside a free, hot Thanksgiving meal, the event includes free haircuts, flu shots, vision screenings for children under 6 and goodie bags for the first 500 attendees.

Location: Salem Community Center, 22601 Lutheran Church Road, Tomball

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26)

Families can get hot meals, food baskets, turkeys, and more. For more information, call 713-752-CLUB (2582).

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving feast offering free meals to the community.

Location: 12100 Champion Forest Drive, Houston

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hosted by Solar Equity Solutions alongside God's Gift and Iron Walk for Kids, this free community event aims to serve free, hot meals to nearly 2,000 families.

Location: 6968 Howell-Sugarland, Houston, TX 77083

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

City Cellars is opening their doors for a free community Thanksgiving dinner with a buffet-style meal, live music, games and good company. Open to all ages, this community dinner encourages reservations to help staff prepare enough food and seating, though walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

Location: City Cellars HTX at East River, 2850 Riverby Road, Suite 110, Houston, TX 77020

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day)

Time: Two dinner seatings from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (dinner service pauses from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to clean and reset the buffet)