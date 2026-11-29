The Brief A cold front moving into the Houston area Sunday will bring breezy conditions and cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Several Houston-area counties are under a Wind Advisory until 5 p.m. Sunday, with wind gusts reaching 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will warm back up near 80 degrees ahead of widespread rain and strong storms expected to arrive Thursday.



Sunday morning was dreary and humid before a cold front moved into the Houston area during the later morning hours. It will be a breezy Sunday afternoon with temperatures stuck in the mid 60s for most of the day, and wind gusts anywhere from 15-25mph.

Wind Advisory

Parts of Texas including several counties in the Houston area are under a Wind Advisory until 5p.m. on Sunday. Our cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and plenty of wind, but it won’t bring much of the rain off of the coast.



Our next best chance for widespread rain and strong storms will be toward the end of the week. The latest forecast models have heavy rain and storms arriving on Thursday.

As we get closer we will have a better idea of exact timing. Temperatures heat up to near 80 leading up to this next system. So get ready for warmer days again this week too!

7-Day Forecast