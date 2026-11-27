The Brief A pregnant inmate with Houston-area ties escaped in a corrections vehicle during a Whataburger stop in New Mexico, officials said. Rebecca Taylor, 26, was returning from a prenatal appointment. Police later found the vehicle and her orange jumpsuit. U.S. Marshals are offering up to $5,000 for information. Authorities say to call 911 if you see her and do not approach.



New Mexico authorities are searching for a pregnant inmate that escaped custody in a corrections vehicle during a stop for food at Whataburger, officials said.

What we know:

Rebecca Taylor, 26, was being transported back to the Western New Mexico Correction Facility in Grants after a prenatal appointment when she escaped Wednesday.

Rebecca Taylor (photo: NM Corrections Dept.)

The New Mexico Corrections Department said Taylor is originally from Cleveland, Texas, and has ties to Houston. She was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a series of vehicle thefts dating to 2024, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the corrections department told the Associated Press that Taylor was not restrained in the vehicle because of her pregnancy and climbed from the back seat into the driver’s seat and drove away while an officer was standing near the vehicle.

A second inmate exited the vehicle and is still in custody.

Police later found the vehicle in an Albuquerque neighborhood along with Taylor’s orange jumpsuit.

What you can do:

As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals had joined the multi-agency search for Taylor and are offering a reward of up to $5,000.

Authorities said people should not approach Taylor and to call 911 if they see her.