The Brief Operation Turkey’s South Central Houston team received requests for about 1,300 Thanksgiving meals, according to local organizer Natasha Wilson. Volunteer drivers picked up dinners at St. Mary’s of the Purificartion Catholic Church and School for deliveries across Houston and as far north as Spring and Conroe. Solar Equity Solutions hosted its first Thanksgiving Community Feast, offering families a free sit-down dinner and a drive-through pickup option



At St. Mary’s of the Purification Catholic Church and School on Thanksgiving Day, volunteers packed dinners with a drink and a slice of pie, then handed them to drivers for delivery to families’ front doors.

At another Houston gathering in Alief, Solar Equity Solutions invited anyone who wanted company for the holiday to pull up a chair and share a hot meal.

Operation Turkey brings dinner to the doorstep

Natasha Wilson, Operation Turkey’s South Central area city leader, said some people who requested a meal were struggling to afford groceries. Others were sick and couldn’t cook. Volunteer drivers made it possible for them to have Thanksgiving dinner without leaving home.

"They don’t come to us. We go to them," Wilson said.

Wilson said her region received requests for about 1,300 meals this Thanksgiving. She put Operation Turkey’s statewide meal count at 62,000. The organization has been around for 27 years, and Wilson said she has volunteered with it for the past three.

Along with dinner, volunteers packed fresh fruit, hygiene kits and information about local services, including domestic violence shelters. Wilson said she wanted families to know where they could turn for help in the days after Thanksgiving.

Houston families gather for a first Thanksgiving feast

Solar Equity Solutions and its community partners welcomed families and anyone spending the holiday alone to their first Thanksgiving Community Feast. Josie Garcia, with Solar Equity Solutions, said guests could sit down for dinner or pick up a free meal through the drive-through.

An event announcement said organizers planned to serve nearly 2,000 families. On Thanksgiving Day, event partner Andrew Zamarripas with Iron Walk for Kids told FOX 26 the goal was 2,500 families. He said organizers also set aside $2,000 in gift cards for hourly drawings over three hours.

Zamarripas said he hoped guests who had time would come inside, meet the people serving dinner, take pictures and spend part of Thanksgiving together.