Floats and performers are taking over Downtown Houston for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

You can watch the parade live in the player above.

What time does the parade start?

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 26.

What is the parade route?

The parade begins at Smith Street and Lamar Street and heads east down Smith Street before turning right down Walker Street. The parade continues south on Walker Street before turning right down Milam Street. The parade continues west down Milam Street before turning right down Pease Street. It continues north on Pease Street and turns right on Louisiana Street. It continues east down Louisiana Street before turning left down Clay Street and then right back onto Smith Street where it comes to an end at Dallas Street.

Who is performing at the parade?

There will be floats and performers including several high school marching bands, as well as Soaring Phoenix, Apache Belles, Designed to Dance, DJ London, TUTS-The Little Mermaid, Carnival Houston, RaeLynn, and Micah Tyler.

Who were the grand marshals?

This year, Lizzo will serve as the grand marshal of the parade.