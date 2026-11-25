With Black Friday deals already underway, e-bikes and electric scooters may be on some children’s Christmas wish lists. But before making that purchase, local police and doctors are warning parents to understand the risks. We’ve reported on several incidents across the Houston area where children have been seriously hurt or killed while riding these devices.

Fulshear police say one of the first things parents should do is make sure they’re actually buying an electric bicycle and not an electric motorcycle or dirt bike.

Connor Caskey with Fulshear Police says parents should stick with reputable brands and dealers.

What they're saying:

"The big thing on the bicycles is buying them from reputable dealers and brands. They’re not going to lead you astray. They’re going to sell you a Class 1, Class 2, Class 3 electric bicycle," Caskey said.

He says parents should also pay attention to the fine print when shopping online. Listings that tell customers to check local laws and regulations before purchasing could be a warning sign that the product is actually an electric motorcycle.

Police say legitimate e-bikes should be labeled as Class 1, Class 2 or Class 3.

Dig deeper:

Here’s the difference:

Class 1 - E-bikes require pedaling and provide motor assistance up to 20 miles per hour.

Class 2 - E-bikes have pedals and a throttle, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour.

Class 3 - E-bikes require pedaling but can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour with motor assistance.

Under Texas law, children under 15 cannot legally operate a Class 3 e-bike.

Local perspective:

Caskey says it’s important parents understand those classifications before making a purchase.

"We don’t want parents buying these for their children and then inadvertently allowing them to violate the law," he said.

Police also say parents should pay attention to safety features, including proper lighting, reflectors and helmets.

When it comes to helmets, officers say a standard bicycle helmet may not provide enough protection. Parents should research helmets properly rated for the speeds these devices can reach.

By the numbers:

There are also growing concerns from doctors who are treating children injured in these crashes.

A pediatric neurosurgeon at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital says the hospital is seeing approximately three to four children a week injured while riding e-bikes and electric scooters.

Dr. Stephen Fletcher says some of those injuries are severe, including traumatic brain injuries, brain bleeds and spinal injuries.

"It’s a big problem. Injuries are severe — head injuries, permanent brain damage, hemorrhaging, brain death. You name it, we’ve seen it," Fletcher said.

He says the number of injuries has become an increasing concern over the past two years.

Fletcher is urging parents to research the dangers before deciding whether to buy one for their child.

"If you’re going to buy a kid an e-bike, get on the computer, investigate, look it up. Just e-bike injuries. There’s a wealth of information out there right now, and it may change your mind," he said.

The doctor also stressed the importance of wearing a properly rated helmet every time they ride.

Why you should care:

Police say parents should talk with their children about riding safely and understanding the rules of the road.

If you do decide to buy one, don’t forget a lock. Fulshear police say they’ve investigated several e-bike thefts over the years.

Their message to parents: do your homework before buying, know what you’re purchasing, and make safety a priority.