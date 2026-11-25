The Brief A man was found unresponsive in a parking lot near SH-99. The man was pronounced deceased after first responders tried to help. Investigators tell FOX 26 upon reviewing surveillance video footage, the video showed the man getting out of a car and falling to the ground.



Investigators were called to a Katy parking lot Wednesday night after a man at the scene later died in a hospital.

Katy: Man dies after being found in parking lot

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a parking lot on Morton Ranch Road, just east of SH-99.

Deputies at the scene reportedly found a man unresponsive in the parking lot. They tried helping the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators tell FOX 26 upon reviewing surveillance video footage, the video showed the man getting out of a car and falling to the ground.

Officials said it doesn't appear the man was hit by a vehicle.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified.

His cause of death remains unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.