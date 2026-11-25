Man found unresponsive in Katy parking lot, dies in hospital
KATY, Texas - Investigators were called to a Katy parking lot Wednesday night after a man at the scene later died in a hospital.
Katy: Man dies after being found in parking lot
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a parking lot on Morton Ranch Road, just east of SH-99.
Deputies at the scene reportedly found a man unresponsive in the parking lot. They tried helping the man until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators tell FOX 26 upon reviewing surveillance video footage, the video showed the man getting out of a car and falling to the ground.
Officials said it doesn't appear the man was hit by a vehicle.
What we don't know:
The man has not been identified.
His cause of death remains unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information can contact the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez