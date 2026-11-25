The Brief An $850,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket sold in San Antonio will expire on Dec. 26 if left unclaimed. The winning ticket from the June 29 drawing was bought at a Texas Food Mart on Bulverde Road. If claiming the prize in-person, it must be done by 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.



Time is running out for one lucky Texas lottery player to claim a massive prize worth nearly $1 million before it disappears.

Winning ticket details

What we know:

The Texas Lottery stated the unclaimed Texas Two Step ticket is worth $850,000 and matched all four white ball numbers (4-6-11-32) along with the red Bonus Ball (20) from the June 29 drawing. It was purchased at Texas Food Mart on Bulverde Road in San Antonio.

The ticket will expire on Saturday, Dec. 26, if it is not validated by the deadline. Under Texas Lottery rules, a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a draw game prize after the 180th day following the draw date.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money goes back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.

How to claim the prize

What you can do:

The winner can either claim the prize in person or by mail before the deadline.

In-person claims must be made at a Texas Lottery claim center by 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Since hours at some claim centers can unexpectedly change, check the Texas Lottery website for updates beforehand. The offices are closed for the holidays on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

If claiming by mail, the ticket and a claim form must be postmarked on or before the Dec. 26 expiration date. Mail-in claims can take up to four weeks to process, and the Texas Lottery is not responsible for tickets lost in the mail.

Forms should be sent to: Texas Lottery ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600, Austin, TX 78761-6600.